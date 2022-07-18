New York Workers Comp Lawyer Mary Ellen O’Connor Shares What You Should Know About Workplace Injuries as Companies Return to the Office

We were all hit hard by the pandemic, and we have gotten used to baby steps forward. Now, however, it’s time to blast past the baby steps and return to the workplace for many of us. Leaving the cocoon of our homes can be nerve-wracking, but there is a lot to look forward to, including getting back in the office groove. Unfortunately, with this return to the office, there is also an increased risk of being injured on the job. If your foray into the real world leaves you injured at the office, turn to an experienced New York Workers’ Compensation Lawyer for the professional legal guidance you need.

The Kinds of Accidents That Are Common to the Office

You probably think your office is pretty safe – after all, you’re not washing the exterior windows on one of the city’s tallest skyscrapers – and generally, offices are relatively safe. This does not, however, mean that you can’t be seriously injured during the course of your day as an office worker. Some of the most common injuries related to office work include:

Slip and fall accidents caused by tripping hazards such as spills that are left unattended, debris that is not cleared away, walkways that are overly crowded with office machines, supplies, exposed cords, and much more

Accidents caused by elevators that don’t stop flush with the ground and cause tripping hazards of their own

Escalators that are calibrated to move too swiftly for safety

Accidents caused by faulty or broken desk chairs

Accidents involving heavy office equipment

Injuries caused by repetitive motion, such as from long hours spent bent over a computer

The truth is that offices come with their own brand of danger, and employees are frequently injured as a result.

Discuss Your Concerns With a New York Workers’ Compensation Lawyer

If you are injured on the job, it’s a lot to contend with all at once. Not only do you have medical bills to pay and manage, but you could also be facing lost earnings due to time lost on the job. Such an instance is where workers’ compensation law comes into play. Workers’ compensation addresses injuries caused by accidents at work, but it takes the matter of negligence out of the claims process. The idea is to balance your rights as an injured employee, with your employer’s interest in keeping the office chugging along as a concern that is not inundated with accident-related lawsuits. Both sides give up something in exchange for something in the following ways:

You give up the right to sue your employer for the physical, financial, and emotional losses you experience as a result of the company’s negligence.

You, however, gain the right to an expedited claims process in which you do not have to prove your employer’s negligence and in which you are covered for your necessary medical expenses and a specific percentage of any lost wages.

Your employer gives up the right to fight your claim and, thus, avoid paying it.

Your employer, however, gains the peace of mind that comes from knowing there will be no lawsuits against the company forthcoming.

It’s a tradeoff, and although there are benefits for injured employees like you, it doesn’t mean that you will automatically receive the compensation to which you are entitled. A seasoned workers’ compensation attorney can help you better understand the claims process and help you protect your rights throughout.

A Note About the Workers’ Compensation Insurance Provider

It’s important to note that the workers’ compensation insurance provider that is covering your claim is in the same business that every other insurance company is – and that is keeping profits high and settlements low, meaning that it’s unlikely to make you a fair settlement offer right out of the gate. In fact, it’s very likely that you will need to fight for just compensation, and the surest path forward is with a trusted New York workers’ compensation lawyer in your corner.

Protecting Your Claim and Your Recovery

Your workers’ compensation claim will be very specific to your situation, but there are, nevertheless, steps that every office worker who is injured on the job can take to help protect their workers’ compensation claims and the recovery of their health and well-being. These steps include:

Let your supervisor, boss, or employer know about the injury-causing accident as soon after it happens as possible.

Seek the medical attention that you need as soon after the accident as possible – even if you don’t think you were seriously injured – and carefully follow your doctor’s medical instructions.

Reach out to a capable New York workers’ compensation lawyer for the legal guidance you need early on in the process.

