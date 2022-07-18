AZCentral Names STChealth A Winner Of The Arizona Top Workplaces 2022 Award

STChealth, LLC has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Arizona Top Workplaces Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

“We are thrilled and honored to receive this prestigious recognition from our employees and Arizona Top Workplaces for the 2nd consecutive year,” said Diane Stava, STChealth’s Director of Human Resources. “We’ve made it a priority to drive an employee-first culture that fosters professional growth, achieves our vision, and focuses on outcomes. We understand that this concept is a dynamic process without an endpoint, and that it is important that our employees and leaders work together to continuously evolve our culture for the better. This award reflects the commitment our entire team has to actively engage in this dialogue across the board – sharing feedback, identifying and addressing action items, and celebrating successes.”

About STChealth

STChealth’s mission is to eradicate vaccine preventable disease and empower individuals through our innovative technology and service solutions. We deliver on our mission through passion and innovation, through teamwork and inclusion, through superior client service and products, and a relentless pursuit of the next ”big idea”​ that will advance immunization intelligence. Starting with developing the first Immunization Information System (IIS) and over 33 years of experience in the immunization ecosystem, STChealth is positioned today to support more than 1/3 of COVID-19 vaccinations reported in the U.S. through our network of over 54,000 Providers and Pharmacy Partners. More information can be found at www.STChealth.com