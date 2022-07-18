Hong Kong – SED on national education

SED on national education *************************



Following is the transcript of remarks by the Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin, at a media session after attending a radio programme today (July 17):





Reporter: Ms Choi, can you explain how Hong Kong can strengthen national education given President Xi’s remarks? And some people may amount that to brainwashing. Do you actually agree with that?





Secretary for Education: National education is always a very important area that we have to work for. For example, we will update our curriculum, enhance our learning and teaching materials, (provide) more teacher professional training and more activities for our students to have knowledge about our country from different perspectives. I don’t think it is a brainwashing element.





Reporter: Can you explain why there is no such (brainwashing)?





Secretary for Education: They have life-wide learning experiences, first-hand information that they collect. They can have reflections after their learning. I don’t think that it is brainwashing.







(Please also refer to the Chinese portion of the transcript.)