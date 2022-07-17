Sky Kids kicks-off summer holidays with new series of Let’s Game and so much more

WEBWIRE – Friday, July 15, 2022







With the summer holidays soon to be in full swing, Sky Kids has announced that Lets Game is back with a brand-new series. And the fun doesnt stop there, with plenty more brilliant shows in store to help keep the kids entertained and inspire creativity.





After the success of series 1, Lets Game is back on screens and this time theres even more gamers involved. YouTube stars Ruby Rube and The Kabs Family will join series 2, alongside DanTDM, Ethan Gamer, BlackPanthaa and Yammy, who return for more gaming fun. With a whopping combined subscribers base of 37.9 million on YouTube, kids will be able to see their favourite gamers take on epic challenges and journey through a series of adventures, as they play family-friendly titles including LEGO and Sonic, all in a safe space that parents can trust.





Whats more, Sky Kids is home to shows covering everything from gaming and music to arts and crafts and making and doing, providing the perfect summer camp all in one place.





Theres a huge variety of shows loved by children aged from 1-10. Kids (5+) can get dancing and singing along to the beat of KIDZ BOP, with 6 brand new episodes dropping on 9 August, while Tom Gates Makes and Draw With Will are on hand to help create a splash of colourful arts and crafts, teaching new arty skills this summer season. For the little ones (pre-school), The Makery is brilliant for exploring imagination, with episodes full of fantastic making and doing.





For families eager to get a bit messy in the kitchen, Ultimate Food Fun is just the show to inspire the invention of some incredibly edible creations to share with each other.





Lucy Murphy, Director of Sky Kids, said:Summer holidays are a great opportunity to kick back, try new things and have fun as a family. Were delighted to offer a summer line-up that will encourage creativity as well as providing brilliant entertainment for kids of all ages.





Notes to Editors

Stills for Lets Game s2, KIDZ BOP, Tom Gate Makes, Draw With Will and Ultimate Food Fun can be found on SEAC here

More content can be viewed on the Sky Kids YouTube channel here

About Sky Kids