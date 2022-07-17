Bonhams Appoints Katelyn Matusik Director of Trust & Estates for the Midwest

New York – WEBWIRE – Friday, July 15, 2022







Bonhams appoints Katelyn Matusik as Director of Trusts & Estates for the Midwest, based in Chicago. An experienced professional in the auction and appraisal industry, Matusik will provide localized support and strengthen Bonhams presence in the region. In this role, Matusik will be responsible for developing and nurturing relationships with estate planning attorneys, trust officers, wealth managers, and other professional advisors throughout the Midwest. She will provide fiduciaries and families with tailored appraisals, proposals for sale, and disposition services for personal property ranging from fine art and jewelry to collectibles and motor cars.





Prior to joining Bonhams, Matusik spent seven years at Hindman Auctions in Chicago, holding roles in the Asian Works of Art department and in Business Development as well as Trusts & Estates, and Appraisals. In her last position as Director of Appraisals and Valuations, she established a new Appraisals department for the firm and oversaw the department nationally while maintaining relationships with trust and estate professionals and private clients.





During her tenure at Hindman, Matusik was involved with many significant collections and estates including those of James M. Kemper, Jr., Joan Crancer, Marion and Henry Bloch, William Lipton, Robert and Carolyn Springborn, Marilyn Eber, and many others. Additionally, she assisted in securing the Stanley Field Early Ming bowl, which fetched $1.4 million at auction.





Katelyn is joining Bonhams at an exciting, transformational time, said Sherri Cohen, Bonhams, Head of Business Development, North America, we are growing at a lightning speed pace and there are increasing opportunities for us to compete for major collections in every region of the world. Katelyns extensive experience in the Midwest will be a tremendous asset and we are thrilled to have her on the Bonhams team.