Nature Awards competition aimed at enhancing scientific communication through video announces its first winners

Science in Shorts announces its first ten finalists, public vote selects video on what iron molecules do inside the bodys cells as favourite

London | New York | Darmstadt, – WEBWIRE – Friday, July 15, 2022







Science in Shorts, the new competition from Nature Awards and Springer Nature in partnership with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has announced its first winners, with the Top Ten being announced at the Curious2022  Future Insight conference. The announcement was followed by a public vote to decide the Curious2022 Favourite from among this years winners. Pavel Dolezal from Charles University came out on top for his video Irons will which explored how iron in the body is involved in a huge number of essential biological processes.







Enabling researchers to be able to communicate their work, in an accessible way to the general public, is key to increasing understanding and supporting awareness of developments in science. Science in Shorts was launched with the aim of giving researchers a new platform in which to show what they do, how they do it and why it matters to society, in a digestible way to support engagement and scientific communication within the widest possible audience.





Speaking on the competition, Richard Hughes, VP Publishing, Nature said: Todays community accesses their information through a range of different tools and mediums. The effective communication of science should be no different. Too often complex, but impactful, research can be lost as researchers do not have access to the tools, skills or resources to help them communicate their work in a clear, simple way for the greater public to engage with. Science in Shorts aims to meet that challenge.





As a global publisher we are committed to supporting researchers in making academic discoveries accessible and discoverable. This competition is another example of the ways in which we are reaching new audiences to demonstrate the day to day impact and value of science on the world around us, in an exciting and engaging way.





Applicants each produced a 60 second video which were presented to the panel editors, reporters, filmmakers, researchers and communications specialists from across the Nature Portfolio. From over 100 entries, ten finalists were selected – each winning a prize of 5,000 – with their videos premiering at the Curious2022  Future Insight conference. From those ten winning entries, a public vote decided which would have the added accolade of being named Curious2022 Favourite.





Dr. Ulrich Betz, Vice President Innovation, Merck said: Making the results of scientific studies widely available and consumable with professional videos featuring the authors themselves is a new and highly attractive concept. As we have just seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, it is vital that we further boost public enthusiasm for science across society to help spread scientific knowledge.





Alongside Pavel Dolezal, the finalists were:

The videos of each finalist have been made available to view on nature.com and YouTube. More information on Science in Shorts is available on the website here.





Science in Shorts sits alongside Springer Natures wider suite of awards, which include platforms to support researchers in communicating the impact of their research. More on these can be found here.









