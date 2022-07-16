Alaco Media LLC Presents Edition8 Magazine’s Book Club for the Months of August

Edition8 Magazine has launched its book club for the months of August 2022 – December 2022.

With all of the digital content made accessible via the internet at any point in time throughout the day, a simple way to stay grounded and informed is by picking up a copy of a printed book.

Young people are most likely to read books in any format including e-books, audio books, and printed books. But 65% of Americans still prefer to interact with the traditionally printed book format, according to the Pew Research Center.

Since the pandemic, there has been a 35% increase in overall in-home media consumption with 25% attributed to book reading. The average American reads about 20 minutes per day up from just 8 minutes before the pandemic, according to www.statista.com.

Edition8 strives to keep that momentum going with the launch of its monthly book club.

·Reading develops critical thinking and problem solving skills.

·Reading increases articulate participation in discussions.

·Reading boosts confidence in reading, writing, and communication.

Patrons can sign up and participate in book club monthly discussions at https://www.edition-8.com.

For media inquiries, send emails to contact@alacomedia.com.