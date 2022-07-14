Inclusive Alliance Welcomes PEACE, Inc. to Provider Network

The Inclusive Alliance, an Independent Practice Association of health and human service nonprofit agencies serving the counties of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego and beyond, announced today the acceptance of PEACE, Inc., a federally-designated Community Action Agency (CAA) that serves more than 8,000 clients in Syracuse, Onondaga County, and portions of Oswego County, to the network.

Through their membership, PEACE, Inc. will join 28 other non-profit organizations across Central and Upstate New York that benefit from capacity building, joint contracting, shared services, and group purchasing opportunities. The Inclusive Alliance works collaboratively to help organizations articulate the impact of the services they provide and to adapt to the constantly changing health care landscape.

“We are thrilled to have PEACE, Inc. as a member of Inclusive Alliance,” said Lauren Wetterhahn, Executive Director of Inclusive Alliance. “As a coalition of diverse providers, we believe that working collectively is the key to providing the highest quality of care, decreasing administrative costs, and successfully transitioning to managed care and value-based care. The addition of PEACE, Inc. with their focus on antipoverty services, further strengthens our network’s ability to address social determinants of health and to achieve our overall goals.”

“In joining the Inclusive Alliance, PEACE, Inc. is excited to partner with an established network of providers that -together- can improve the health and well-being of not only our agency’s clients but the community as a whole,” said Carolyn D. Brown, Executive Director of PEACE, Inc.

Since the beginning of 2022, Inclusive Alliance has also welcomed Advocates Incorporated and Empowering People’s Independence (EPI) to the network as full members and recently welcomed People, Inc. to the network as a limited class member.

About PEACE, Inc.

Incorporated in 1968, PEACE, Inc. is a federal designated Community Action Agency (CAA) that serves nearly 8,000 clients in Syracuse, Onondaga County, and portions of Oswego County. With a guiding principle of “Maximum Feasible Participation,” or the concept that those who are served by the CAA must also be involved with the organization’s decision-making processes, the agency pursues a mission to “help people in the community realize their potential for becoming self-sufficient.” It does so through 9 antipoverty programs: Big Brothers Big Sisters, 6 Family Resource Centers, Free Tax Preparation, Head Start and Early Head Start, its Department of Energy and Housing, Americorps Senior Foster Grandparent Program, Eastwood Community Center, Senior Nutrition, and Senior Support Services. For more information, visit www.peace-caa.org.

About Inclusive Alliance IPA Inc

Inclusive Alliance is an Independent Practice Association of community-based organizations of varying sizes and scopes of services across Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties and beyond. The mission of the Inclusive Alliance is to advance the growth and quality of cost effective and inclusive services for children and adults through innovation, collaboration and coordination. The Inclusive Alliance’s purpose is to prepare members for managed care and value-based payment. Learn more at inclusivealliance.org.