The MLB All-Star Game Jerseys Continue a Season of New Uniform Designs

Nikes variety in uniform design has been on full display during the 2022 season. Inspired by the fame and fortune of the City of Angels, the 2022 Nike MLB All-Star Game Jersey arrives in contrasting designs for the American League team (dark gray) and National League team (white). The club-specific chest graphic is drawn from the gold sheen of Hollywood award shows. On the jerseys left shoulder is a star patch celebrating the players selection to the game. A game patch on the right sleeve pays respect to the host club, the Los Angeles Dodgers.





The 2022 season was filled with the debuts of more Nike MLB City Connect Series designs, helping to usher in a new audience to the game. Building from last seasons launch, the series welcomed new designs for seven new clubs: Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals. The City Connect philosophy puts MLB clubs at the center of the design process. The clubs shared their goals, mottos, local inspirations and more to create a jersey unique to their communities.

