Created exclusively to mark the anniversary: 50 years of the BMW M Collection. Premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Munich – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, July 12, 2022

At the same time as the unveiling of new BMW M vehicles at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from 23 to 26 June 2022, another premiere took place that caught everyones attention: festival staff and influencers on site were wearing items from the new 50 Years of BMW M collection. The first coveted garments were available for purchase at an event shop on the grounds.





The exclusive collection was specially created to mark the 50th anniversary of BMW M. Almost each of the anniversary collections 14 items is branded with the striking 50 Years of BMW M logo, which echoes the iconic BMW M stripes and underlines the deep connection with the brands history. Created in collaboration with PUMA, the items skilfully combine the themes of sporty flair and design, streetwear and expressive lifestyle. In this way, they capture the outlook of the dynamic BMW M community, also expressed in the anniversary claim: WE ARE M.





Together with our long-standing licensing partner PUMA, we manage to constantly inject fresh impetus in a highly dynamic competitive environment, says Stefan Karch, Head of BMW Lifestyle. The integration of the BMW M 50th Anniversary Collection at the Goodwood Festival has caused a real stir.





The passion of BMW M expressed in stylish products.