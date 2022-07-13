Created exclusively to mark the anniversary: 50 years of the BMW M Collection. Premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

50 years of BMW M anniversary logo is the design feature of the exclusive collection. BMW wins corporate brand awards
Munich – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, July 12, 2022
At the same time as the unveiling of new BMW M vehicles at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from 23 to 26 June 2022, another premiere took place that caught everyones attention: festival staff and influencers on site were wearing items from the new 50 Years of BMW M collection. The first coveted garments were available for purchase at an event shop on the grounds.
The exclusive collection was specially created to mark the 50th anniversary of BMW M. Almost each of the anniversary collections 14 items is branded with the striking 50 Years of BMW M logo, which echoes the iconic BMW M stripes and underlines the deep connection with the brands history. Created in collaboration with PUMA, the items skilfully combine the themes of sporty flair and design, streetwear and expressive lifestyle. In this way, they capture the outlook of the dynamic BMW M community, also expressed in the anniversary claim: WE ARE M.
Together with our long-standing licensing partner PUMA, we manage to constantly inject fresh impetus in a highly dynamic competitive environment, says Stefan Karch, Head of BMW Lifestyle. The integration of the BMW M 50th Anniversary Collection at the Goodwood Festival has caused a real stir.
The passion of BMW M expressed in stylish products.
Multi-faceted, distinctive, constantly reinventing itself yet highly recognisable this high-quality collection invites all BMW M fans to celebrate uniqueness and greatness. The colour scheme of the collection echoes the historic BMW M colours, interpreting them with an expressive new boldness.
In addition to caps, jackets, hoodies and T-shirts for men and women, the range also includes the BMW M 50 Blaze of Glory shoes. Featuring PUMAs patented Trinomic technology and 3D printed metallic BMW and M logos, the 50th anniversary shoes are ready for power and performance in all conditions.
Other products in the collection portfolio include the BMW M Boardcase and a stylish backpack, as well as two pairs of BMW M sunglasses, the BMW Baby Racer III and the BMW M8 GTE Ride On in a special 50th anniversary version.
BMW wins Licensing International Excellence Awards 2022 in two categories.
BMW previously teamed up with sporting goods manufacturer PUMA as a licensing partner at the beginning of the year. The result was the 25-piece BMW M MOTORSPORT collection, which skilfully plays on the theme of sporty flair and striking design while at the same time paying homage to BMW M Motorsport. Reduced in colour range iconic in design: this collection also makes a statement about sustainability thanks to its use of BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) certified cotton and recycled polyester.
BMW won two of the renowned Licensing International Excellence Awards 2022: it was able to impress the jury of experts as a corporate brand in the category Best Licensed Brands, while also gaining the highest rating in the category Best Licensed Products for the BMW M MOTORSPORT line together with PUMA.
The 14-piece BMW M Anniversary Collection will be available from 8 July 2022 at selected BMW dealerships and can be ordered online at https://lifestyle.bmw.com/en/collections/bmwm/50years . Pre-orders can be placed as of now.