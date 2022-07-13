The House Plan Company – Cabanas and Pool Side Additions That Make a Splash

With summer in full swing, the team at The House Plan Company has put together a collection of plans that would make a fantastic addition to any backyard. Whether you are looking to up your poolside experience with the addition of a cabana or create the ultimate outdoor living room these designs are sure to make a splash!

Mountain Casita

Designed with the sunny southwest in mind the Mountain Casita design #85405 offers 1580 square feet of flexible recreation space. Five roll-up doors fill the front wall allowing the design to be completely opened to the outdoors. A large, covered patio extends the sheltered outdoor living and enhances it with a grill counter. An ideal accompaniment to a swimming pool, the Mountain Casita offers a beverage bar, a full bathroom, and a steam room!

Cabana Cool

Those looking to expand their poolside game, look no further than the Cabana Cool design #30866. At 400 square feet, this cabana offers a space to escape the sun while still enjoying the outdoors. Along the back wall is a fireplace which is framed by built-ins. Around the backside of the design are two storage closets to help with pool maintenance and organization.

Corea Pavillion

The Corea Pavillion is a great design for those looking to add to their outdoor experience. This 1008 square foot design is an ideal centerpiece to any backyard – with or without a swimming pool. The covered space has a half wall that wraps around three sides offering a grill area and wet bar. Entertaining is easy in this space between the outdoor kitchen and firepit.

Driftwood Poolhouse

At only 456 square feet the Driftwood Poolhouse packs a big punch. A vaulted lanai is centered around a fireplace. Behind sliding barn doors, a TV cabinet is kept out of sight but easily revealed on game day for the ultimate watch party. To the side of the lanai is a bar and grill. The bar is lined by an eating bar allowing guests to mingle and chat with the grill king or mix master. Along the back is a full bathroom with a bench and shelves making the transition from the lounge to the pool easy.

Bar Hop

Looking for a poolside addition that provides an optional guest room? The search ends at the Bar Hop design. A studio space with a full bathroom and closet could serve as a detached guest room for those who enjoy entertaining but want to offer overnighters their own space. Between the studio and the large recreation room is a half bathroom with direct access to the outdoors, an excellent feature for a poolside structure, along with a storage closet. The recreation room can be opened through a roll-up door on the right side. Along the side is a long counter with a sink and for those warm summer afternoons the entertaining can spill out to the outdoor kitchen which is framed by a long eating bar.

Inspired by these five stunning poolside plans? Check out The House Plan Company’s complete collection of Pool House Plans and find the perfect pairing to your outdoor retreat.

