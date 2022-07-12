Pharmacy Stars’ New Sterile Compounding Quality Peer Network Aims to Fill the Role Once Held by the Now Discontinued CriticalPoint Peer Network

According to the CriticalPoint website/1/, TRC Healthcare, the current owners of CriticalPoint, announce, “We have made the difficult decision to discontinue Peer Network as of June 30, 2022.” CriticalPoint offered a searchable FAQ database and “Ask an Expert” forum, in which users could submit their questions related to Sterile Compounding. Critical Point’s information resources, education and publication were considered the industry standard for training on USP standards.

“At the behest of many in the industry to fill this void of critical information and support,” states Keith Streckenbach, CEO of Pharmacy Stars, “we have expeditiously begun assembling a new, comprehensive peer network and technologically advanced platform that will be released within the year.”

Pharmacy Stars is leveraging a mobile-first platform for its peer network forum, and it is pursuing a new approach to the Expert Panel, which will include North American experts that are recognized in the fields of pharmacy, nursing, microbiology, infection prevention, industrial hygiene and engineering. The forum will include panel-answered “Ask-The-Experts” questions, peer-to-peer discussion, unlimited access to standard operating procedures, webinars, continuing education, training videos and materials. The new peer network, Pharmacy Stars Sterile Compounding Quality Peer Network, will accompany the monthly newsletter already in publication, Sterile Compounding Quality Matters, which subscribers can subscribe to free of charge at https://pharmacystars.com/qualitymatters.

Pharmacy Stars is underwriting all development and ongoing operational costs of the new peer network, as the provision of such a peer network aligns 100% with its mission to support the healing power of pharmacy.

Interested professionals should stay apprised of this important launch by subscribing to the publication, Pharmacy Stars Sterile Compounding Quality Matters. at https://pharmacystars.com/qualitymatters.

/1/ https://criticalpoint.info/peer-network-update/ Accessed July 6, 2022 4:45pm central time

About Pharmacy Stars

Green Bay, Wisconsin-based Pharmacy Stars provides the first and only enterprise compounding quality management system to more than 700 US and Canadian hospitals and infusion centers and 21,000 pharmacy staff. Its platform is one of the leading, integrated and customizable pharmacy quality management systems in the world.