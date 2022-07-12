Hong Kong – Government reminds public of application procedure for reviewing assessment result under Consumption Voucher Scheme

Government reminds public of application procedure for reviewing assessment result under Consumption Voucher Scheme ******************************************************************************************



​A Government spokeman today (July 12) said that in accordance with the eligibility criteria for 2022 (Phase II) Consumption Voucher Scheme announced by the Government on June 13, the Scheme Secretariat has recently started to issue SMS through the specified telephone number (+852 6059 1120) notifying existing registrants whose eligibility has been checked that because they have submitted valid claim requests for early withdrawal of their Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) or benefits under occupational retirement schemes on the grounds of “permanent departure from Hong Kong”, the Scheme Secretariat considers prima facie that they do not meet the requirement of ” not having permanently departed from Hong Kong nor having such intention” and therefore do not meet the eligibility criteria for 2022 (Phase II) Consumption Voucher Scheme.







The Government understands that the situation of some registrants may have changed after submitting the above-mentioned application (such as having returned to Hong Kong for years). Hence, if individual registrants who have received the relevant SMS consider that they have neither permanently departed from Hong Kong nor have such intention, they may follow the instruction in the SMS and submit a representation in writing within 14 days upon receipt of the SMS. The Secretariat will take into account the justifications and evidence provided to review whether they meet the eligibility criteria of the Scheme.







The spokesman reminded that registrants who wish to submit representations may download the “Application Form for Review” from the Scheme website or obtain it through the Scheme hotline at 18 5000. They should return the completed application form together with a copy of the SMS notification and other relevant documents to the Secretariat through the following channels:







(1) by post to the “Consumption Voucher Scheme Secretariat” at P.O. Box 185000, General Post Office, Hong Kong;



(2) by fax (number 3106 0701);



(3) by email (enquiry@consumptionvoucher.gov.hk); or



(4) by hand to the “Consumption Voucher Scheme Secretariat” on 17/F, Pioneer Centre, 750 Nathan Road, Mongkok, Kowloon (registrants may also submit the form to any of the temporary service centres by July 23 (the addresses and office hours of the temporary service centres are available on the Scheme website).







The Secretariat will issue SMS to confirm receipt of the review application. Under normal circumstances, the Secretariat will notify the applicant in writing of the review result within six weeks.







The spokesman also said that as stated in the eligibility criteria (please refer to Scheme website www.consumptionvoucher.gov.hk for details), apart from the requirements of age and residency status (including valid identity proof), the registrant must also fulfill the requirement of “not having permanently departed from Hong Kong nor having such intention” in order to receive the consumption vouchers under Phase II. In assessing whether a registrant complies with the relevant requirement, whether he/she has submitted a valid claim request under the MPF legislation for early withdrawal of his/her MPF or benefits under occupational retirement scheme before reaching age 65 on the grounds of permanent departure from Hong Kong is one of the considerations.







According to the MPF Ordinance and the MPF Schemes (Exemption) Regulation, if a scheme member applies for early withdrawal of MPF or benefits under occupational retirement scheme on the grounds of permanent departure from Hong Kong, a claim form and related documents must be submitted to the trustee to prove that he/she has been permitted to reside in a place other than Hong Kong, together with a statutory declaration on his/her permanent departure from Hong Kong made in accordance with the Oaths and Declarations Ordinance. Hence, the Government will consider that the registrants who have submitted relevant valid claim requests do not prima facie meet the requirement of “not having permanently departed from Hong Kong nor having such intention” under the Scheme, and issue notification regarding their ineligibility to the registrants.







The public may visit the Scheme website or call the hotline 18 5000 for details about the Scheme.

