Former White House Security Council Member Keynotes Government Blockchain Event

On September 29-30, 2022, government policy makers from around the world will converge in Washington, DC to discuss the economic and security threats related to supply chain. Attendees will learn how blockchain and other web3 innovations might mitigate those risks. The former special assistant to President Trump & President Biden for resilience policy, Mr. Brian Cavanaugh will present a keynote address.

Supply Chain attacks are on the rise because supply-chains are becoming more lucrative targets. A hack to a supply chain provides a doorway to all its clients. For example, in 2021, SolarWinds, a major US information technology firm, experienced a cyberattack that spread to its clients, and was not detected for months. US agencies – including parts of the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department, the Department of Energy, the National Nuclear Security Administration, and the Treasury – were breached. Non-government organizations such as Microsoft, Cisco, Intel, and Deloitte were also compromised.

For reasons like this, the President issued Executive Order 14017 (bit.ly/3ILAytj), America’s Supply Chains. The order calls for the U.S. Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, State, and Transportation to assess, report, and mitigate supply chain risks.

The Executive Order goes on to state, “In implementing this order, the heads of agencies should, as appropriate, consult outside stakeholders.” For that reason, the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is convening a meeting of public and private sector leaders in Washington to discuss how blockchain and web3 can provide solutions to supply chain challenges. Government members will present their challenges while the private sector will demonstrate their solutions.

The event includes hundreds of external participants from organizations including:

– United Nations

– US Congress

– NASA

– City of Miami

– Oracle (NYSE: ORCL)

– 5ire Chain (valued at $2.5 billion)

– Equideum Health (formerly ConsenSys Health)

– World Business Angel Investment Forum

And many, many more. The event participants will discuss how blockchain can impact:

– Protecting Infrastructure

– Conflict Resilient Supply Chains

– Resilient Communication Systems

– Resilient Election Systems

– Resilient Energy & Utility Grids

– Resilient & Secure Health Systems

– Resilient Transportation Systems

– Securing IT Supply Chains

For more information about Blockchain & Infrastructure, visit https://gbaglobal.org/blockchain-infrastructure

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) has members in over 500 government offices around the world, along with private sector innovators and solution providers. They connect, communicate, and collaborate in over 50 working groups. Watch videos of past events at https://youtube.com/c/GovernmentBlockchainAssociation. For more information about the GBA, please email gerard.dache@GBAglobal.org.













Topic: Press release summary



