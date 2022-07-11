Turkish-American Success Stories: How did they become successful in the U.S.?

The book sheds light on the lives of seventeen people, many Turkish-born business people and scientists, who received their undergraduate education in Turkey and later settled in the United States to realize their dreams.

There is little information that each has achieved outstanding success in their fields. It reveals how they felt during the period when they “sailed into the unknown” and what they struggled for on the way to success.

When asked why she thought of such a book project, Ekşioğlu answered, “It was a two year work for me. I published the book to introduce the successful people in this book to the young people in Turkey; I wanted to set examples for them on the matter and to help them expand their vision while they are chasing their dreams. The book will continue as a series.” The books were distributed to high schools and or university libraries in the U.S.

The Book is called “Amerika’da Nasıl Başardılar?” meaning “How did they succeed in the U.S.”

Here is the list of Turkish-Americans who were recognized for their accomplishments in the field.

Ergün Kirlikovali, Engineer



Eric Erkan Nur, Businessman



Hande Ozdinler, Scientist



Jay Ceyhun Karahan, Judge



Seda Evi̇s, Designer



Ali Cinar, Journalist



Sine Aras Akten, Medical Doctor



Erol Yorulmazoğlu, Medical Doctor



Petek Günay Balatsas, Attorney



Ergi̇n Koçyildirim, Medical Doctor



Şebnem Tuğçe Pala, Businesswoman



Furkan Burak, Medical Doctor



Nesli̇han Hidirligi̇l, Businesswoman



Mehmet Emin Adin, Medical Doctor



Eylül Biilgin, Scientist



Hatice Yavuz, Physiotherapist



Mehmet Oğden, Businessman