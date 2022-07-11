Turkish-American Success Stories: How did they become successful in the U.S.?

Attorney Ebru Ekşioğlu’s new book, “How Did They Succeed in the U.S.,” tells the success story of how seventeen Turks in the US
The book sheds light on the lives of seventeen people, many Turkish-born business people and scientists, who received their undergraduate education in Turkey and later settled in the United States to realize their dreams.
There is little information that each has achieved outstanding success in their fields. It reveals how they felt during the period when they “sailed into the unknown” and what they struggled for on the way to success.
When asked why she thought of such a book project, Ekşioğlu answered, “It was a two year work for me. I published the book to introduce the successful people in this book to the young people in Turkey; I wanted to set examples for them on the matter and to help them expand their vision while they are chasing their dreams. The book will continue as a series.” The books were distributed to high schools and or university libraries in the U.S.
The Book is called “Amerika’da Nasıl Başardılar?” meaning “How did they succeed in the U.S.”
Here is the list of Turkish-Americans who were recognized for their accomplishments in the field.
Ergün Kirlikovali, Engineer
Eric Erkan Nur, Businessman
Hande Ozdinler, Scientist
Jay Ceyhun Karahan, Judge
Seda Evi̇s, Designer
Ali Cinar, Journalist
Sine Aras Akten, Medical Doctor
Erol Yorulmazoğlu, Medical Doctor
Petek Günay Balatsas, Attorney
Ergi̇n Koçyildirim, Medical Doctor
Şebnem Tuğçe Pala, Businesswoman
Furkan Burak, Medical Doctor
Nesli̇han Hidirligi̇l, Businesswoman
Mehmet Emin Adin, Medical Doctor
Eylül Biilgin, Scientist
Hatice Yavuz, Physiotherapist
Mehmet Oğden, Businessman