Second day of ‘India Stack Knowledge Exchange’ witnesses brainstorming discussion and knowledge sharing on Health Stack, Agri-Stack, Skilling Stack and Digital Inclusion





As a part of Digital India Week celebration from 4 July – 9 July 2022, a three days’ dedicated event titled “India Stack Knowledge Exchange” is being organized from 7 July to 9 July 2022. The four sessions were held on 8th July 2022 as part of the virtual event.





Health Stack





The first thematic session was held on ‘Health Stack’. Dr. R. S. Sharma, CEO, NHA shared the insights on CO-WIN and its scale leading to delivery of 2 Billion doses of covid vaccinations. He informed that the platform is robust enough to handle peak of 25 Million API on the day. He also said that unified health interface that will integrate various healthcare systems to provide common interface to stakeholders. Dr Praveen Gedam, Addl. CEO, NHA & Mission Director, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) explained the ABDM and emphasized Electronic Health Record and its role in creating digital health ecosystem. Dr. Seema Khanna, DDG, NIC shared the genesis of Aarogya Setu, its impact in terms of 216 Million downloads and how the privacy concerns have been taken care. Dr. Sanjay Sood, Project Director, CDAC moderated the session and shared his insight on e-Sanjeevani, a telemedicine solution that has benefitted 8.1 Million consultations.





This was followed by two parallel thematic sessions titled ‘AgriStack’ and ‘Technology Stack for Skilling’.





AgriStack





Mr. J. Satyanarayana, Chief Advisor, C4IR India, World Economic Forum delivered the keynote address on “IDEA- India Digital Ecosystem for Agriculture”. He articulated the challenges faced by the farm sector in India and the value-based approach of IDEA. He emphasised on moving from “system thinking” to “ecosystem thinking” with IDEA. The session on AgriStack was moderated by Dr. Ranjna Nagpal, Sr. DDG, NIC, and the eminent panel included Mr. Rajeev Chawla, Chief Knowledge Officer & Advisor, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare, Dr. Vinay Thakur, Chief Operating Officer, NeGD, MeitY and Dr. Kapil Ashok Bendre, Director, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer’s welfare. The panel deliberated upon the need for a farmer’s database, farmer ID, integration of farmer centric systems and databases. The challenges in identifying real farmer and targeted delivery of services were discussed along with dynamic solution facilitated through FRUITS (Farmer Registration and Unified Beneficiary Information System). The soil health card workflow, its coverage on pan-India basis, success stories and potential use cases were discussed. Electronic National Agriculture Market (E-NAM), its coverage across 1260 agriculture markets across 25 States and UTs were explained. Mobile based app called M4AGRI and Kisan Sarathi and its operational status in 6 NER States were covered. The panel concluded that integration of agri-related systems is the way forward as envisaged under IDEA.





Skilling Stack





Dr. Jaideep Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, MeitY moderated the Technology Stack for Skilling. Mr. Hemang Jani, Secretary, Capacity Building Commission, Ms. Deepali Upadhyay, Director-AIM (NITI Aayog), and Ms. Kirti Seth, CEO, NASSCOM – Future Skills, graced the sessions as panelists and put forth their views on Mission KarmaYogi, Atal Tinkering Lab, FutureSkills Prime, Digital Literacy, Capacity Building Through Technology and iGoT. It was also shared in the session that 9800+ Atal Tinkering Labs were only possible due the technology stack and other platforms developed by the government and external agencies.





The last session of the day was on the theme ‘Digital Inclusion and Connecting Unconnected’.





Digital Inclusion and Connecting Unconnected





This session was moderated by Mr. Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, MeitY. The thought-provoking panel discussion was graced by Mr. Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov, Mr. Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, CEO, Common Service Centre (CSC), Mr. Anil Agarwal, Addl. Director, NeGD & Dr. Padmaja Joshi, Sr. Director, CDAC. The panel contemplated the challenges associated with digital inclusion and deep-dived into discussions on MyGov, CSC, UMANG and mSeva App Store. The panel concluded that technical challenge is not the critical factor in enabling effective delivery of services, but it really takes a lot of efforts to bring process reengineering, change management & capacity building of stakeholders.





The recorded sessions can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/DigitalIndiaofficial. The final day of India Stack Knowledge Exchange 2022 will be held on 9 July 2022.





