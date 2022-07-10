President of India’s Greetings on The Eve of Eid-Uz-Zuha





The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-uz-Zuha.





In his message the President has said, “On the occasion of Eid-uz-Zuha, I extend my greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters.





The festival of Eid-uz-Zuha is a symbol of sacrifice and service to the humanity. This festival inspires us to follow the path of self-sacrifice shown by Hazrat Ibrahim.





On this occasion, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the service of mankind and work for the prosperity and development of the nation”.





