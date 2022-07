Missing man in Aberdeen located *******************************



A man who went missing in Aberdeen has been located.





Chung Kun-chee, aged 84, went missing after he left an elderly home on Main Street, Ap Lei Chau on July 6. Staff of the elderly home made a report to Police on the same day.





The man was located at Tuen Hop Street, Tuen Mun this morning (July 9). He sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.