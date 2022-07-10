A special night to celebrate the collaboration between Ducati and Bulgari

WEBWIRE – Friday, July 8, 2022







Ducati and Bulgari celebrated their collaboration during an exclusive event in the gardens of Bulgari Hotel Milano that served as a perfect setting to underline the synergy that gave life to the Bulgari Aluminium Chronograph Ducati Special Edition watch.





Antoine Pin, Managing Director for Bulgari Watch Division, and Andrea Ferraresi, Ducati Centro Stile Director, greeted the guests and expressed the shared values of the two brands, starting from the common Italian roots and the passion for beautiful mechanical objects, which laid the foundation for this unique collaboration.





The Bulgari Aluminium Chronograph Ducati Special Edition watch associates the sporty graphic codes of the Bulgari Aluminium line with the dial in Ducati red color, its chronograph function captures sports performance and symbolizes the adrenaline rush of speed. This sleek 40 mm-diameter chronograph is water-resistant to 100 meters and features three sporty counters and a date display. The counters are inspired to Ducati motorbike dashboards and the 10, 11 and 12 numerals are a subtle and elegant nod to Ducati as well.





The collaboration with Bulgari proves Ducatis commitment to always offering its fans unique experiences and products, even beyond the motorcycling world. Thanks to shared values and a common vision of innovation and design, as well as a great passion for beauty, we were able to combine Ducati typical stylistic elements with the boldness of the Bulgari Aluminum Chronograph. The result is a sporty and avant-garde watch that we are sure will become a collectors item for our community, said Andrea Ferraresi, Ducati Centro Stile Director.





We have joined up with Ducati to launch a special edition of Bulgari Aluminium watch; this collaboration came as a natural choice as our two Houses speak the same language  that of common passion for beautifully crafted mechanical objects guided by excellence in execution. We collaborated to create a unique limited edition that will spark the interest of watch enthusiasts but also motorbike lovers. The notion of speed is so important while riding, so we chose a chronograph function for this watch, a model that enables the rider to time the trip by pressing on the pushers next to the winding crown of the watch, declared Antoine Pin, Managing Director of Bulgaris Watch Division.





A collection piece produced in a limited series of one thousand units, one of which was awarded to the special guest of the evening – Pecco Bagnaia, official rider of the Ducati Lenovo Team in MotoGP. I accepted the invitation to be here with great pleasure. I love the design of the Bulgari Aluminium Chronograph Ducati. It perfectly integrates the details of the Ducati style with the refined design of this Bulgari watch line.





Bulgari Aluminium watch collection was on display alongside the iconic Ducati motorbikes that guests could admire during the cocktail in the atmosphere of the luxurious garden animated by a live DJ set.





The Bulgari Aluminium Chronograph Ducati Special Edition is already available for purchase in Bulgari stores, at authorized retailers and on the jewelry Maisons website.