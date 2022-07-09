SinoMab Received the Highest Subsidy from HKSTP

SinoMab BioScience Limited (“SinoMab” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”, stock code: 3681.HK), a Hong Kong-listed biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases, primarily mAb-based biologics, is pleased to announce that, the Company has received HK$8 million subsidy from the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (“HKSTP”), which is the highest subsidy amount in the Clinical Translational Catalyst (CTC) program of HKSTP.

CTC program is offered by HKSTP Institute for Translational Research (ITR), the overarching aim is to provide a platform to transform Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area to become the go-to destination for translational medicine in the region. Under this program, funding support will be provided to biomedical companies of HKSTP to bring innovative, life-changing therapies and technologies to patients.

SinoMab stood out from many biopharmaceutical companies in the CTC program and was granted the highest subsidy amount, embodying the recognition by the evaluation committee on the Company’s product candidates and research and development (R&D) plan. According to the agreement signed by both parties, HKSTP will provide SinoMab a subsidy of HK$8 million in the next 42 months in phases according to its clinical plan and progress for the clinical study of SN1011, the Company’s key product, for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS).

SN1011 is SinoMab’s key product and third-generation covalent reversible Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor. Following the approval of Investigational New Drug (IND) applications of SN1011 for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and pemphigus vulgaris (PV) by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) on 27 August 2020 and 23 June 2021, respectively, the IND application of SN1011 for MS has been approved by the NMPA on 19 April 2022. The Company plans to initiate Phase II clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of SN1011 in patients with MS in China and expects to enroll the first patient in the fourth quarter of 2022. The IND application of SN1011 for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) was also accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the NMPA on 6 June 2022.

Dr. Shui On LEUNG, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of SinoMab said that: “By launching the CTC program, HKSTP provides great support to local biopharmaceutical companies on their New Drug R&D. As a biopharmaceutical company raised in Hong Kong for 20 years, we are grateful for the long-term support and assistance of the HKSTP in promoting innovation and development of local biopharmaceutical companies. Previously, President Xi Jinping, and the Chief Executive of the HKSAR, Mr. Lee Ka-chiu, visited the Science Park, with the desire to forge Hong Kong into an international Innovation and Technology hub, demonstrating the country’s high appreciation of Hong Kong innovative technology development. We are excited by the unprecedented opportunities. With the smooth progress of clinical trials of the Company’s key candidates, the subsidy from the HKSTP will provide a solid foundation for the Company’s continuous R&D and stepping toward commercialization. We will fully grasp the opportunity to accelerate the R&D and clinical trials of various products, further expand the product pipeline and potential indications, speed up the realization of product commercialization, adhere to the concept of independent innovation, strive for the well-being of patients and create value for shareholders.”

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Established in 2001, HKSTP attracts and nurtures talent, accelerates and commercializes innovation and technology for entrepreneurs on their journey of growth in Hong Kong, to the Greater Bay Area, Asia and beyond. Its growing innovation ecosystem is built around its key locations of the Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern INNOPARKs in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three INNOPARKs are realizing a vision of re-industrialisation for Hong Kong. The goal is sectors like advanced manufacturing, electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined for a new generation of the industry.

Through its infrastructure, services, expertise and network of partnerships, HKSTP will help establish innovation and technology as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong, while reinforcing Hong Kong’s international I&T hub status as a launchpad for global growth at the heart of the GBA innovation powerhouse.

About SinoMab BioScience Limited

SinoMab BioScience Limited (stock code: 3681.HK) is dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases. The Company's flagship product SM03 is a potential global first-in-target mAb against CD22 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and is currently in Phase III clinical trial for RA in China, which has been recognized as one of the significant special projects of Significant New Drugs Development of the Twelfth Five-Year Plan Period and the Thirteenth Five-Year Plan Period. In addition, the Company possesses other potential first-in-target and first-in-class drug candidates, some of which are already in clinical stage, with their indications covering rheumatoid arthritis (RA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), pemphigus vulgaris (PV), non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), asthma, and other diseases with major unmet clinical needs.













