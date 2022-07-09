Block Solutions USA-ATL Debuts Its Eco-blocks At The Atlanta Build Expo @ Cobb Galleria Centre

ATLANTA – July 7, 2022 – PRLog — Block Solutions is revolutionizing the way to build, using plastic waste. This is a game changer in the construction field and quickly becoming popular around the world with its revolutionizing technology. The company’s Eco-blocks will be officially introduced to the USA market at the Atlanta Build Expo at the Cobb Galleria Centre, (Halls C & D), 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta, GA, on July 20 – 21, 2022, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Block Solutions USA-ATL will be in Booth 110, the largest booth in the trade show with the first 40 feet Denali Tiny Mansion made of Eco-Blocks built in less than 8 hours.

Block Solutions attendees include Markus Silfverberg, Founder of Block Solutions; Phil Dillard, Founder of Block Solutions – Omaha, NE, and Co-Founder Roger Kassebaum; and Block Solutions – Indonesia Duncan Ward to name a few.

Based in Atlanta, GA, Block Solutions’ breakthrough innovation has transformed the future of the building industry. The technology is quicker, leaner, smarter, greener, sustainable, and environmentally friendly. The blocks are safe, lightweight, affordable, and made of a strong and long-lasting building material that can be used for residential and commercial construction. The Eco-blocks are created from local recyclable plastics and raw materials, also known as plastic waste. The footprint of the product is close to zero.

Block Solutions USA-ATL and Bogotá Colombia team will attend the two-day expo. Colombia will launch their first model homes on September 23, 2022. The Eco-block modules are proving to be popular in the U.S. and countries experiencing shortage of affordable housing and to help end homelessness.

“I am so excited with many expectations, along with all the projects we have, and making a difference in so many lives all around the world, especially Colombia, my home country,” says Karol Snead, CEO of Block Solutions USA-ATL.

“Our vision is to revolutionize the entire construction industry with our innovative solution and material. We are creating a better tomorrow by creating sustainable communities around the world,” says Dr. Les Snead, Founder of Block Solutions USA-ATL.

He adds, “Hope Global is our non-profit organization used to train and certify women and youth over four decades in the construction industry. The Eco-blocks will be used to establish a new job work force development. This allows us to adopt a new way of living. Block Solutions USA-ATL is committed to promoting equality and building a better world in a responsible manner. The company’s core values state that at least fifty percent of the workers are female.”

Block Solutions will celebrate the launch of its Eco-block modules at a Meet & Greet at their Headquarters at Atlanta Tech Village in Buckhead on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 5:00 – 9:00 pm.

For more information on Block Solutions USA-ATL, visit https://www.block- solutionsusa.com. To purchase eco-blocks, email: info@blocks- solutionsusa.com or call 678-278-9557.