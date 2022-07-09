Inaugural We LOVE Teachers 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk



“We’re delighted to put on this event. For over a decade we have provided health and wellness services to educators.” said race organizer Rodney Tew. “The race is the Saturday before school starts in most districts around metro Atlanta. It is a chance for the community to celebrate the return to school and educators in general. It is a chance to appreciate health and being active. We know that when educators are healthier, they perform better and thus education itself is improved. The energy and encouragement from the community will mean a lot going into the new school year. We want people to leave the event with a burning desire to continue moving forward on their health journey”





Strollers and wheelchairs are welcomed. Spectators are welcomed. Pets are not allowed. The 5K race is timed with medals for top male and female finishers in 13 age divisions.





Registration is $40 for the run ($20 if under 18), $30 for educators, $20 for fun walk and a virtual run option is available for those who wish to participate individually on their own time. All entries include a We Love Teachers 5K & 1 Mile Fun Walk race shirt.





Registration will begin at 7:00 am with the first run wave starting at 8:00 am. The fun walk will start shortly after all race participants are on the course. There will be a live DJ and a celebration after the event.





Sponsorship opportunities and donations for giveaway items are still available. There are several sponsorship levels. Details available at https://www.getfitatschool.com/we-love-teachers-5k





Contact



Rodney Tew



rodney at getfitatschool.com

###