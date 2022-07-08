Rick Mantei, Owner of Cola Wealth Advisors, Donated Flights in his PT-17 Stearman to Benefit the Guns Garin Foundation



The foundation supports a twofold mission:



1. To support local military families in need during times of hardship.



2. To help educate and encourage the youth to explore a career in aviation.





Both of these mission objectives have been achieved by providing students with flight training scholarships, aviation education grants, and helping families with monetary relief in times of need. In 2022 alone, the foundation is on track to make over $100,000 in grants.





Cola Wealth Advisors uses their planes as a part of their community outreach, whether putting on events for retirement communities, educating the youth, or supporting families in need. The owner, Rick Mantei has been giving rides for over 40 years to many organizations and charities. After serving 7 years of active duty in the Air Force as a F-4 Phantom instructor pilot, followed by joining SCANG as an F-16 instructor pilot, and earning the Distinguished Flying Cross- its no mystery where Ricks ongoing passion to give back to the country and community stems from. For more information about the Guns and the Guns Garin Memorial Foundation, or how you can get involved go to https://gunsgarin.com/donate/.





Rick Mantei is the owner and founder of Cola Wealth Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc., a member of FINRA and SIPC and a Registered Investment Advisor. Cola Wealth Advisors and Centaurus Financial, Inc. are not affiliated. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, Lisa Mantei, Matt Hawkins and Cindy Chiellini, the team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. For more information, please visit https://www.colawealth.com/.

