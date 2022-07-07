Yada Door CEO/Founder Rayford Roberson To Stop School Shooting

YADA CEO/FOUNDER Rayford R. Roberson is no stranger in doing something that has never been done before.

Roberson plans to build software that will change the way things are getting done and with the wisdom of God will help solve the problem of school shootings!

Roberson designed the Cockpit Locking System intending to patent the invention. But when the planes hit the twin towers on 9-11, God told him to give the idea “Freely” that day to Boeing, so that it may safeguard America and the world. (Please see attached letter of Appreciation)

As a defenseman Roberson playing football, he was known for stopping the opposing’s aggression in football, knocking out 8 quarterbacks in one season in 1977. He won player of the game that year while losing the championship game in 1977 the only championship game he lost. In 1975 & 1976 & 1977 & 1978 seasons he held his opponents to record lows, with CBS SPORTS wrote about him in Nov 18, 2012 of his 20 tackles for loss in one season historical accomplishment; and winning 3 PCAA 1975, 1976, and 1978 Championships with San Jose State University.

“I know the ways these killings start and we have to bring the solution into the equation and make it work,” Roberson said.

YADA SAFETY APP will have elements that will make safety the top development in fighting this war and stop the gunman Roberson said: “when it’s done it will be the best for FBI standards in mass assault rifle shooting.” We will invite CBS 60 minutes to a school we developed with our YADA SAFETY APP, safeguard to show how we build the safest school system and explain how it’s done?

“YADA SAFETY APP” is ready for development at our development office it will be the answer, and it cost money to build please aid us we must do something we all can be a part by giving whatever you can it all will help, and we have the answer that our children can go to school and be safe and come home to us safe and sound. Please send free gift financing write “gift” of any amount no amount is too small to stop these killing the check or money order to be sent to our development office:

YADA CORPORATION

12687 Barksdale Way

Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

Hearing [ENOUGH IS ENOGHT] helps to make our school safe for our kids.” Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors said it best “We have to do something” and he is RIGHT, and I am doing something you can help us, and everyone that gives will be honored.

Quoted:

“Changing The World and Changing Life”