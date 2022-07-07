B+E brokers sell Cincinnati EMCOR Office Facilities Services HQ for $6.525M

B+E, the first brokerage and technology platform for net lease real estate, today announced the sale of the EMCOR Facilities Services Headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio for $6,525,000.

The EMCOR office is located within the coveted I-175 Aerospace Technology Corridor. This corridor is home to the world headquarters for GE Aviation, Formica, and Gold Metal Products.

“B+E was able to procure multiple offers while navigating an ever-evolving single-tenant office market,” said B+E Director Spencer Henderson. “The deal was an entire team effort- from picking the right buyer to last-minute lease hurdles. It was a pleasure working with both buyer and seller on this transaction.”

Despite a challenging office market, B+E achieved an above-market exit cap rate with a short transaction timeline.

For more information on the sale or about net lease investing in general, contact Spencer at shenderson@tradenetlease.com or go to www.tradenetlease.com.

