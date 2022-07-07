Safety Rail Source Introduces First Non-Electric Roof Hatch Operating Device



Safety Rail Source aims to provide the best safety equipment to make construction work less hazardous. The new non-electric roof hatch operating device allows individuals to open, close, and lock the hatch without climbing the ladder. The OSHA-compliant product requires no batteries or electricity, allowing construction companies to use it anywhere. Companies can take advantage of an introductory offer to invest in this safety equipment at a lower price.





Safety is a priority at every job site. With the first non-electric roof hatch operating device, construction companies can improve safety and ensure their workers can complete work with less risk. When combined with their other safety products, construction workers can do their jobs with fewer accidents and injuries.





Anyone interested in learning about this new product can find out more by visiting the Safety Rail Source website or calling 1-877-723-3766.





About Safety Rail