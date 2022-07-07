Kids Mile High Pediatric Dentistry Named A Top Dentist in Denver, CO by 5280 Magazine



A nod from dental industry peers, 5280 Magazine asks 800+ Colorado dentists and specialists listed in www.usatopdentists.com to nominate fellow professionals every year as a Top Dentist. Respondents are asked who they would refer patients to on the basis of experience, professional development, adoption of new techniques and technologies, and physical outcomes.





Dentists listed with the American Dental Association, dental academies and societies, as well as those who arent part of these groups are eligible for nomination. Nominated names are cross-checked with state dental boards to ensure they have clean disciplinary records, active licensing, and are in good standing. Kids Mile High passed all criteria with flying colors.





About Kids Mile High Pediatric Dentistry



As pediatric dentists in Englewood, Central Park, and Thornton, CO, Kids Mile High is known for making visits to the dentist fun and comfortable for kids. Kids Mile High pediatric dentists Dr. Paddy Smithwick, Dr. Roger Castro, Dr. Meredith Ghivizzani, and orthodontist, Dr. Brandon Scheer, strive for kid-friendly service thats engaging, convenient and efficient  with A+ results.





Whether a routine cleaning, fillings, or braces, Kids Mile High has their young patients best oral health in mind. Kids Mile High serves Englewood, Thornton, and Denver kids from babies to teens with both dental and orthodontic care  all under one roof.





