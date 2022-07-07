Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center (CICC) confirms as supporting partner for PhilSec 2022

While the Philippines needs to spend over $20 billion on cybersecurity between 2017 and 2025 to compare with the “global best-in-class countries”, its Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center (CICC) has signed up with Tradepass to strengthen the country’s biggest cybersecurity event – PhilSec 2022.

PhilSec 2022 will be held on 12 – 13 July 2022 at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Manila and will attract 600+ cybersecurity experts (in-person & virtual) including the Heads of Information Security, Risk, Compliance, Forensics and Cyber Law from the leading public and private enterprises across the Philippines.

CICC has joined as the supporting partner for PhilSec 2022 to attract the best participation and recognition for the summit that is aimed towards enriching the cybersecurity environment of the country to make it more cyber-resilient.

In an interview, following the partnership announcement, Dir. Panfilo Neore L. Salva, Jr. (Director, Administrative and Finance Office (AFO), CICC Executive Committee) expressed his appreciation for the summit organizer, “It is remarkable for Tradepass through this event PhilSec 2022 to acknowledge and pay tribute to our country’s cybersecurity experts and bestow honour upon their ground breaking work that has empowered and truly uplifted the entire Philippines cybersecurity landscape.”

He also appreciated the cybersecurity experts for participating at PhilSec 2022, he said, “To our country’s cybersecurity experts, let me congratulate on this very important gathering, your love for our country is best explained on this effort of yours to find time and to put your energy to this productive endeavour.”

Top organizations like Delinea, ARCON, Okta, Recorded Future, CrowdStrike, CyberArk, Rubrik, ExtraHop, BlueVoyant, Claroty, BeyondTrust, Synology, Tenable, Parasoft, Swimlane, CybersCool Defcon, Senhasegura, ThriveDX SaaS, DDLS, Netskope, Sangfor Technologies, Cyfirma, ION Management Solutions, Noname Security, IPV Network, Cyberint and Secuna will lead the summit and showcase their cutting-edge solutions at their exclusive exhibition booths.

Mr. Anand Kannabiran, Vice President Sales APAC, Delinea expressed his excitement regarding the summit, he commented, “We are honoured to deliver the first enterprise keynote of this year’s edition. Cyberthreats are at an all-time high, leveraging the shift towards hybrid working environments escalated by the pandemic, and organisations struggle to meet these new challenges. By also chairing the CISO panel on the opening day, we hope to help shed some light on the status of cybersecurity and possible solutions to reduce risk and address modern threats.”

The summit will power two knowledge-packed days filled with insightful presentations on the most pressing industry topics, deep dive panel discussions with the leading thought leaders, live showcase of the best cybersecurity solutions and abundant networking opportunities.

For more information about the summit, log on to:

https://philsecsummit.com/

About Tradepass

Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.

As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.