

Monkeypox virus (MPV or MPXV) is a double-stranded DNA virus that causes monkeypox in humans and other animals. It belongs to the genus Orthopoxvirus in the family Poxviridae, which is one of the human Orthopoxviruses that include variola (VARV), cowpox (CPX), and vaccinia (VACV) viruses. It is not a direct ancestor to, nor a direct descendant of, the variola virus, which causes smallpox. Rather, monkeypox disease is similar to smallpox but has a milder rash and lower mortality rate. Variation in virulence of the virus has been observed in isolates from Central Africa, where strains are more virulent than those from Western Africa. The two areas have distinct clades of viruses, termed Congo Basin (Central African) and West African clades.





Monkeypox virus can be spread among animals and humans through direct contact with the body fluids or through bite transfection of infected animals. The present outbreak has a toll of over 220 confirmed cases spreading across 19 countries. The U.K., Spain, and Portugal lead the pack with the highest number of confirmed cases.





These new Monkeypox Virus Antibodies and Antigens revealed the best performance for MPXV research, as they're prepared in different hosts and are specific to Monkeypox Virus and other Orthopoxvirus. Most importantly, they can be used to identify Monkeypox Virus via ELISA and to develop diagnostic assays.





