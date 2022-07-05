Drum Tutor Singapore introduces the world’s first Augmented Reality (AR) drum learning application

Known for its comprehensive and exceptional drum programmes designed by award-winning drummer and founder, Chow-Kiat Er, Drum Tutor is now in the forefront of technological innovation in interactive drums and music learning.

Playarlong – a wordplay of play along.

Developed by Sebastian Ngui and Chow-Kiat Er, Playarlong makes use of on-screen cubes for learners to follow and strike the appropriate percussive instrument when the cube lands on the base of the designated instrument. With 3 modes of difficulty, Easy, Medium and Hard, this unique in-house application caters to learners of all ability levels. The image recognition technology used in Playarlong has received stellar feedback in trials by students and educators alike.

“At Drum Tutor, we are constantly innovating to improve the drum set pedagogy. As VR and AR technology continue to evolve and become more accessible, we hope to one day adopt these technological advances to provide introductory training to beginners and enthusiasts. As educators, we can then align our lesson plans to incorporate creative methods like Playarlong to conduct classes on more challenging topics”, says founder Chow-Kiat Er.

Playarlong is an innovative project that took 9 gruelling months to develop. Drum Tutor plans to use the AR technology applied in Playarlong for future introductory drum lessons and is currently offering complimentary Playarlong trial classes at its orchardgateway centre upon request.

About Drum Tutor Singapore

Drum Tutor is a leading drum school in Singapore and was founded in 2016 by renowned drummer Chow-Kiat. The famed school provides drum lessons to students of all ages. Drum Tutor’s facilities are located at orchardgateway, KINEX and Grandstand. Drum Tutor also retails various drums and drum essentials.