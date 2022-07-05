DaVinci 3.0 Announces Plans to Host New Immersion Crypto Mining System with Compute North

DaVinci 3.0 has announced plans to host the company’s newly released DragonFly Mining System with Compute North, a leader in sustainable, large-scale computing infrastructure. The patent-pending DragonFly Mining System is housed in a UL certified weatherproof exterior and offers superior mining output, connected to renewable energy, in almost any climate.

“We are excited about the future that immersion cooling offers the cryptocurrency mining industry, delivering increased productivity and efficiency as well as extending the useful life of the miners,” said Dave Perrill, CEO and Co-founder at Compute North. “We are honored that DaVinci 3.0 has chosen to host their mining system with us.”

DaVinci 3.0 released the DragonFly Mining System at the Consensus conference in June in Austin, TX. The company has an environmental-first philosophy and has spent the last 16 months in stealth mode, developing the DragonFly design in collaboration with experts from MIT, RPI, and Cornell.

The best-in-class hyper efficiency of the DragonFly is seen in its 5 Petahash output, using just 200kwh of power. It is built in the USA, virtually maintenance free, and boasts 65% less electronic waste than traditional mining systems.

The first-generation release is currently shipping to U.S.-based partners and clients. DaVinci 3.0 has begun taking orders for the second-generation unit (boasting an industry leading efficiency of 15 joules per terahash) for deliveries in 2023.

“Hosting the DragonFly with Compute North is a natural fit, and we foresee a great partnership being built from this,” said Patrick J. Sweeney II, CEO and founder of Boston based DaVinci 3.0. “Immersion cooling offers next generation mining efficiency and solves many of the environmental challenges which have been associated with cryptocurrency mining. The DragonFly is a best-in-class example for the future of crypto mining, especially in a compettive market environment.”

