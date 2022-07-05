1350 Distilling Awarded Multiple Awards From Bartender Spirits Awards



Medals were awarded to those spirits that meet very specific judging criteria, with a goal of identifying spirits that should become additions to restaurant and bar menus. Spirits were judged by Mixability, Balance and Versatility, Taste, Mouthfeel and Finish, Package & Price.





Were really excited that our three 1350 Spirits scored so highly on the various factors making them great spirits for the consumers to enjoy in restaurants and bars, said Phill Bragg, President, and Head Distiller. We really put a lot of emphasis on creating a brand with broad consumer appeal, and one that beverage drinkers will enjoy for a variety of different occasions. These awards are really a validation of our distillation expertise.





Judged By Bartenders, Bar Managers and Off-Premise Managers For The On-Premise Industry. Each spirits brand had to score among these 5 criteria to get the best score: M (Mixability Score) + B (Balance and Versatility) + T (Taste, Mouthfeel and Finish) Score) + Package Score (P) + Value Score (V) = Bartenders Spirits Awards Final Score.





Sid Patel, CEO of event organizers Beverage Trade Network, pointed out the significance of having world-class bartenders choose the spirits they think customers will most enjoy drinking, The idea of the Bartender Spirits Awards is to put the best judges forward to evaluate the best on-premise spirits for the consumer. We were very pleased with the quality of the spirits we received in the 4th year of the competition.





About 1350 Distilling



1350 Distilling is a craft distillery located in EaDo Colorado Springs that “Celebrates the American Spirit of our military and their loved ones, one drink at a time.” They are veteran, teacher, and women owned. We pledge ten percent of profits to veteran and local charities.





​​About Bartender Spirits Awards



Medals were awarded to those spirits that meet a very specific judging criteria, with a goal of identifying spirits that should become additions to restaurant and bar menus. Spirits were judged according to criteria such as how well they pair with food items in addition to their overall mixability and versatility. Highest marks were awarded to spirits that provide value for money at their respective price points. To learn more about the judging process, please visit www.BartenderSpiritsAwards.com

###