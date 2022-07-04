Veteran’s Son with TBI Featured in SHIFT Magazine After Writing Children’s Book

Josh Goblowsky recently released his new children’s book, “Josh’s World.” It’s about a baby dragon with disabilities and how he sees the world. Josh was severely injured at the age of 3 in an hit-and-run involving two semi trucks.

The massive Traumatic Brain Injury effected every area of his life; cognitive, emotional, and physical. He has been through two thousand appointments in the sixteen years since the injury. His cognitive abilities have suffered the most severe part of the injury.

His father, Mark Goblowsky, was an Air Force veteran and took it upon himself to make sure that Josh’s life was as normal as possible. Now, in his 20s, Josh still has the emotional maturity of a 10-year-old, but an indomitable spirit. He wanted to write a book so that other children and young adults with disabilities could relate to his situation.

They brought in illustrator, Justin William Gordon for the drawings. Josh created a list of chapter ideas and story content with Jennifer Perea, who helped get his thoughts down on paper. Mark handled the publishing duties.

Joshua is donating 100% of the proceeds to the Sunshine Foundation which helps chronically ill children fulfill their dreams.

As of 2022, the market size of the Children’s Book Publishing industry is $2.6 billion, an increase of 2.22% from 2021. (IBIS world website, 2022)

Josh’s book has been featured in SHIFT Magazine’s March/April issue with a full review and recap of Josh’s story.

“I’m really proud of Josh for doing this, it’s a great way for him to connect with other young people around the world and share his story which in many ways are like Josh’s story.” – Mark Goblowsky

To purchase a copy of “Josh’s World,” go to Amazon: www.amazon.com/Joshs-World-Joshua-Michael-Goblowsky/dp/B09NRB43ZD