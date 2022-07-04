Sagar Constantin’s IN-BETWEEN Series Starts With The Life



Eva Monroe is returning from a three-week business trip, one in which she left her five-year-old son in the care of her estranged ex-husband when the plane that’s taking her home crashes.





The accident leaves her in a coma, unresponsive to doctors’ attention and the urgings of her little boy.





However, while Eva’s body lies on the precipice of death, Eva’s spirit has traveled to a place known as the In-Between – a world that is hovering in the clouds above our planet.





The In-Between is a temporary home for people where they must decide whether to return to their lives on Earth or move on to the next stage in their development.





It is a wondrous place, filled with spiritual aids and advanced technology. It is also a place where a person faces themself fully for the first time.





When Eva arrives at the In-Between, she is utterly sure of her decision: she wants to return to her son.





Yet, she soon realizes that what she believes about herself and her place in the world isn’t as straightforward as she’d always assumed.





And with this realization comes the understanding that her decision will be much harder to make than she ever would have guessed.





Thus, she is faced with the most challenging decision a parent can make.





When asked if there is a message in your novel that you want readers to grasp?, Sagar Constantin replied, “There are many insights in the story, but the main one is living our lives while we have the chance. Stop postponing, waiting, and making excuses for why you dont quit your job, leave your boyfriend or put your foot down if other people are overstepping your boundaries. We become busier and busier with superficial things like social media and forget to be present and enjoy the moment. We run fast to achieve goals but are we truly happy? Are we present when talking with our children or colleagues? I find that knowing your values help you to say yes to what is important to you and bring more of that into your life.”





Book Information:



The Life



The IN-BETWEEN Series, Book One



By Sagar Constantin



Publisher: BUOY MEDIA



Published: December 22, 2021



ISBN: 979-8759768807 (pb)



ISBN: 978-1954938267 (hc)



ASIN: B092XD1QFR



Genre: Fiction, mystery, spiritual novel, personal growth





About the Author:



Sagar Constantin is a bestselling Scandinavian author with more than seven books. She writes stories that are both captivating but also highly inspirational. The In-Between series came to Sagar on her way home from a business trip to India, and she instantly knew that this was a story that she had to share with the world. Her deep desire to bring awareness to the world is done in the most elegant way in these books. She has a great ability to make psychological issues easy to understand and comprehend, and through her reading, it is possible to grow inside and at the same time be highly entertained. Sagar is also an international speaker and lecturer for businesses. Every year, she trains thousands of people in subjects like personal development, change management, EQ, and High-performance teams. When she is not writing and teaching, she loves to spend time with her family and enjoys nature walks. Sagar lives in Denmark but travels the world with her work.





