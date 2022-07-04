Hexnode unveils its third annual user conference: HexCon22



The event will start off with a keynote message from Apu Pavithran, Founder and CEO of Hexnode. He will be joined by Rachana Vijayan (CMO and Director of Sales, Marketing and Partnership), Sahad M (CTO), and Bijo Paulose John (COO). The event will also be graced by other notable speakers including Joe Tidy (BBC News Cyber reporter), Burton Kelso (Chief Technology Expert, Integral), Brian Contos (Chief Security Office, Phosphorous Cybersecurity Inc.), and many other CEOs, CISOs, and industry experts across the globe.





HexCon21 was a huge success and had garnered a lot of attention. This year, HexCon22, a conference revolving around enterprise security, is a must-attend event for every IT enthusiast. The event will witness experts from the field of enterprise mobility management, endpoint security, cybersecurity, IoT and areas related to remote work, hybrid work, building a healthy workplace etc. The conference will also set the stage for new feature releases and product announcements, serving as a fairground for Hexnode customers and partners to analyze everything Hexnode.





Our aim is to bring together the best in the industry experts and hear out their perspectives on the evolving technological trends. Every tech aficionado will find something to pique their interest. Building awareness, imparting knowledge and keeping up with the times is the whole essence of HexCon22, says Apu Pavithran, Founder and CEO at Hexnode.





This years HexCon22 will be all about learning, networking and building professional camaraderie and will unveil an expanded security roadmap for businesses. Mark your calendars, register today and confirm your presence.





About Hexnode



Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, was developed with the mission of helping enterprises manage their device fleet. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode has been in an endeavor of introducing intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and thefts. It offers full mobility management software compatible with all major platforms, including Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and Apple TVs. Hexnode, known for its enthusiastic support crew, offers a free trial for those interested in giving it a try.

###