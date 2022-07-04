Bedsure Brings a One-Stop-Shop Experience to Help College Dorm Residents Get Cozy

According to extensive research conducted by Bedsure, one of the biggest complaints parents and students have about a college dorm is the quality of the mattress. The complaints vary in quality, age, firmness, and even the odor. A subpar mattress can significantly impact one’s resting time, resulting in fatigue, body ache, or lacking energies that ultimately affect one’s performance or school grade. Since its founding in 2016, Bedsure has provided cozy and comfortable beddings with great value to over 18 million customers.

This year, Bedsure is launching the dorm essential bundles to help students move in with ease and turn their dorm into a cozy den, with a starting price of just $99.9.

Bedsure Dorm Room Essential Bundle

This bundle includes two Bedsure Hotel Pillows, a pillow sham, a pillowcase, a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, a comforter, a bed skirt, and a mattress pad. The essential bundle comes with everything one needs to bring home-like comfort and coziness to their college dorm life for just $99.9.

The Bedsure Dorm Room Essential Bundle is made of three Bedsure’sBedsure’s best-selling products, including an extra soft Bedsure Quilted Mattress Pad that provides ergonomic support, an elegant Bedsure Reversible Bed-in-a-Bag that brings style year-round, and the luxurious Bedsure Hotel Pillows that sleep like a vacation home, all made available within an inclusive bundle for just $99.99.

Bedsure Quilted Mattress Pad

The Bedsure Quilted Mattress Pad provides foundational support with its 300GSM microfiber soft pillowtop, giving dorm residents the most comfortable and relaxing rest every night. In addition, the Bedsure Quilted Mattress Pad adds a smooth and softening touch to stiff mattresses and ergonomics by dividing the mattress pad into three different functional zones for zoned support.

In addition, the Bedsure Quilted Mattress Pad is ideal for hot sleepers. Adopting an innovative wavy and cloud-shaped quilting design, this mattress pad creates efficient airflow through the bedding, enabling extra breathability for every restful night. The bundled Twin XL size Bedsure Quilted Mattress Pad with an 18 ” “deep pocket is easy to care for and maintain, making it the perfect sleep companion for college. Simply machine wash in cold and tumble dry low will make the pad like new again.

Bedsure Reversible Bed-in-a-Bag

The year-round Bedsure Reversible Bed-in-a-Bag is a six-piece bundle that includes a comforter, a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, a bed skirt, a pillowcase, and a pillow sham, all in dorm-friendly Twin XL or equivalent sizes. Featuring an exquisite matching pattern and elegant shade of color across pieces, this bed-in-a-bag set elevates the dorm décor in a unified elegance that coordinates with various styles.

Fabricated with 100% polyester, this bedding set is extra durable for college life. Having brushed over 12 times in the manufacturing process, Bedsure brings extra coziness beyond its durability. The cloud-like down alternative filling makes the comforter fluffy with just the right amount of warmth. This bad in a bag is also easy to care for. A simple machine wash will make the set like new again.

Bedsure Hotel Pillows

Having a set of supportive pillows is essential for living in a cozy dorm that feels five-star. The bundle included Bedsure Hotel Pillows are ideal for dorm life, as they bring a five-star hotel-like sleeping sensation to dorms, which gives dorm residents the ultimate coziness.

The Amazon’sAmazon’s Choice Bedsure Hotel Pillows are known and loved by customers for their extraordinary softness and comfort. This lightweight Bedsure Hotel Pillow is filled with 100% 7D virgin fiber with 90GSM brushed polyester washed cover, which provides a comfortable and restful sleep experience throughout the night.

Designed to mimic the pillows found in five-star hotels that bring a luxurious sleeping experience to any sleeping space, this pillow set is also Standard 100 by OEKO TEX certified for its safety and is free from harmful materials from end to end. The dorm-friendly Bedsure Hotel Pillows are machine washable, making the set the ideal sleep companion.

Bedsure is committed to providing incoming and returning dorm residents with quality beddings that turn their dorms into cozy dens. For Bedsure’sBedsure’s complete Back-to-School offering, please visit:

https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/8D364C1E-A5B5-4A23-BED7-91D5BBCF3D8E?

About Bedsure

From the moment you wake up to the second you fall asleep, Bedsure aims to make you and your family comfortable. Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile manufacturer with products sold to over 15 million customers worldwide. Since its founding, Bedsure has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same.