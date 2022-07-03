Defense Strategies Institute Presents the 2nd Annual Critical Infrastructure Security Summit

Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 2nd Annual Critical Infrastructure Security Summit, taking place this September 28-29, 2022 in Washington, D.C. This year’s summit will focus on defending and creating resilient systems to protect our nation’s vital infrastructure from outside threats and other dangers., highlighting this year’s theme “Ensuring the Resiliency of US Infrastructure Against Cyber Attacks, Threats, and Intrusions.”

At this year’s event, attendees will hear from senior leaders from across Government and Industry detailing the threats currently facing critical infrastructure sectors as well as the solutions needed to overcome them.

The 2022 Critical Infrastructure Security Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:

Dr. David Mussington

Executive Director

CISA

Rich Chavez, SES

Director of the Office of Intelligence

Security and Emergency Response, U.S. Department of Transportation

Angela Haun

Executive Director

ONG-ISAC

Robert M. Lee

CEO

Dragos, Inc.

Dr. Bradley Martin

Director

RAND National Security Supply Chain Institute

Topics to be covered at the 2022 Summit:

– Providing the Services and Capabilities to Secure National and Local Critical Infrastructure

– Enhancing Security of Critical Energy Infrastructure to Increase Resiliency Against Cyber, Physical, and Natural Hazards

– Implementing Innovative Solutions to Solve ICS Cybersecurity Challenges in the Electricity Sector

– Strengthening US Supply Chain Infrastructure to Protect National Security and Economic Interests

– Protecting Oil & Natural Gas Industry Systems through Timely Threat Analysis and Information Sharing

– Increasing Resilience of US Transportation Systems to Ensure the Free Movement of People and Goods

DSI welcomes Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Quinn Curtis at qcurtis@dsigroup.org, 201-940-6680.

In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at infrastructure.dsigroup.org

Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.