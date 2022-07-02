“Thriving With ADHD,” an Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free for One More Day (until 07/01/2022)

United States – WEBWIRE – Friday, July 1, 2022

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Dana Kays new #1 international best-selling book, Thriving with ADHD: A Guide to Naturally Reducing ADHD Symptoms in Your Child. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day, July 1st.





Thriving with ADHD gives parents of children with ADHD a proven step-by-step plan to naturally reduce ADHD symptoms and challenging ADHD behaviors.





No more guessing which strategies or remedies might help support kids with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. No more hoping that something might improve ADHD behaviors and then being disappointed when it doesnt. Thriving with ADHD uses strategies that work.





For all caregivers who are on a mission to support kids with ADHD using food and other natural methods, Thriving with ADHD provides the blueprint to jumpstart the journey.





Thriving with ADHD by Dana Kay will be free and available for download on Amazon for one more day (07/01/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B3L7TH9B





Thriving with ADHD has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Heres what some people are saying:





This was a really practical book for parents of kids with ADHD. It was easy to understand (not textbooky at all!) and full of action steps. I also really liked the bonuses that were included in the book. I think these will be really helpful moving forward, as I put all of the steps into practice. If you are looking for a way to support your child with ADHD using food and other natural strategies, this is the place to start for sure! – Lindsey B.





As a doctor who practiced pediatric and family wellness chiropractic for over two decades, I have seen way too many kids (and their parents) suffer needlessly from ADHD and other behavior and learning issues. If more parents understood the importance and the role food plays (as well as the other things taught in the book), I have little doubt that many of these issues would not exist with such frequency. This book is a must read. Dana makes it really simple to make significant changes that will impact your childs present and future. Thank you Dana for writing this much needed book! -Brian S.





For More Information:





For questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact us at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org.





About the author:





Dana Kay is a Board-Certified Holistic Health and Nutrition Practitioner, specializing in the natural treatment of ADHD. Shes the founder of The ADHD Thrive Institute. As a mother of a child with ADHD, she knows firsthand the struggles that come with parenting a neurodiverse child. When her son was struggling with his ADHD symptoms, she tried everything she could think of to help him – medication, various therapies, counseling, essential oils, supplements, parenting techniques-but nothing moved the needle. For years, she felt trapped in her own home. That all changed when she learned how to reduce the inflammation in her sons body, which in turn reduced his ADHD symptoms completely.