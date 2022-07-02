Tarps Now® Releases Guide for the use of Clear Tarps for Greenhouse Applications

Informational Guide Details use of Clear Translucent Tarp Materials and Sheeting Products

Tarps Now Greenhouses

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – June 30, 2022 – PRLog — Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the release of a new informational circular which details the features and benefits found with a number of effective products are available to transmit light and help provide important protection against rain, snow, wind, pests, and debris along with cost effective benefits. The durable, clear, waterproof, and UV treated clear Tarp materials safeguard the plants inside and defends against wear and tear of the overall building structure. To follow are numerous Clear Material Tarps and Sheeting that are commonly utilized with Greenhouses.

Clear Translucent Greenhouse Tarps and Sheeting:

Greenhouse Tarps and Sheets

are crafted from heavy duty 10 Mil thick polyethylene fabric that is translucent clear, waterproof, and UV ray treated to shield against the elements protecting the plants and structure. The design of the poly material provides tremendous light saturation while it also helps diffuse shadows always aiding the growing process.

Poly Sheeting:

Created for construction and other industrial applications such as enclosures and scaffoldings, Poly Sheeting is commonly utilized to cover Greenhouses. Made in full rolls of clear and translucent colors, this material fully transmits sunlight.

Clear String Reinforced Poly Tarps:

As a candidate for Greenhouse coverings, Clear String Reinforced Poly (Polyethylene) Tarps are an option. It is made in three layers, two outer layers of polyethylene film that is laminated with a middle layer of molten polyethylene that has a heavy duty white diamond shaped string reinforcement lying between the levels for added strength.

Super Heavy Duty Clear Poly Tarps:

This high-quality polyethylene tarp is made with 14 Mil thick material that is reinforced with white string. The fabric of this cover is translucent and not optically clear. It does allow natural light through for it to operate well as greenhouse covers.

Clear Vinyl Tarps:

Made with crystal clear vinyl material, Clear Vinyl Tarps in both 20 Mil and 30 Mil are available to be confidently used as Greenhouse coverings. These incredibly durable Tarps are waterproof and cold weather rated along with being resistant to UV rays, tears, abrasion, chemicals, grease, and mildew.

