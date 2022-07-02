Irish Artist Kaylene Chute Is “Skimming the Surface” of Possibilities with Release of Dance-Pop Debut Single

In her dance-pop debut single, “Skimming the Surface”, singer-songwriter Kaylene Chute explores all the possibilities that might happen when meeting someone new. Taking inspiration from real life, Kaylene maintains an air of mystery and charm with the lyrics “unsure of how deep” things could go when meeting a new love interest. Oozing with groovy summer vibes, producer Roy Hamilton III (The Singers Company) creates an earworm soundscape that brilliantly highlights Kaylene’s fresh and modern songwriting.

A singer-songwriter since she was young, Kaylene Chute has been steadily developing her songwriting and singing skills to share her art with others. The Kerry, Ireland-based artist is currently a student of Mary Immaculate College with plans to graduate in Fall 2022. With an interest in obtaining a Personal Training Certificate and a desire to take up playing the tin whistle, accordion, guitar, and piano again, Kaylene is just touching the surface of what she will achieve in the music industry.

Kaylene Chute will release “Skimming the Surface” to Spotify, YouTube, and all other major streaming platforms worldwide on July 15, 2022.

Pre-save single “Skimming the Surface”: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/kaylene1/skimming-the-surface

About Kaylene Chute

Based in Kerry, Ireland, Kaylene Chute adds a touch of soul to the dance-pop scene. A singer-songwriter since she was young, Kaylene, has been steadily developing her songwriting and singing skills to share her art with others. She is currently a student of Mary Immaculate College with plans to graduate in Fall 2022 with an interest in obtaining a Personal Training Certificate and a desire to take up playing the tin whistle, accordion, guitar, and piano again. Kaylene is just touching the surface of what she will achieve in the music industry.