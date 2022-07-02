Clear Enigma Films Announces Production of The Heist



The Heist is the story of Johnny, a streetwise hustler (Basil Sakr) needs extra money, decides to rob his pretentious Boss’ warehouse after hours. Johnny drags his best friend Evie (Chelsea Caracoza) who is a total worry warrior, along for the ride. A little of Anxiety mixed with the wrong drugs and a brand new Security Guard (Usman Khan), turns what would have been a simple Heist into a night of comical disaster.





Basil Sakr stars in this movie, as a follow-up to his smash-hit Misinterpretation, which received awards in the Festival Circuit. This is an extremely comical film that profoundly instills Murphys Law that can go wrong, does!





This film is not yet released, but will make its way to the festival circuit before it hits the big screen.

