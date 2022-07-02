Clear Enigma Films Announces Production of The Heist

The Heist is the story of Johnny, a streetwise hustler (Basil Sakr) needs extra money, decides to rob his pretentious Boss’ warehouse after hours. Johnny drags his best friend Evie (Chelsea Caracoza) who is a total worry warrior, along for the ride. A little of Anxiety mixed with the wrong drugs and a brand new Security Guard (Usman Khan), turns what would have been a simple Heist into a night of comical disaster.
Basil Sakr stars in this movie, as a follow-up to his smash-hit Misinterpretation, which received awards in the Festival Circuit. This is an extremely comical film that profoundly instills Murphys Law that can go wrong, does!
This film is not yet released, but will make its way to the festival circuit before it hits the big screen.
###