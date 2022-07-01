Shearwater Health Selects Libman Education for Coder Training



With economic and talent challenges now roiling the revenue cycle for many healthcare organizations, remote coders have become an essential part of the solution necessary to achieve essential economic and productivity goals. The training solution, Libman Educations eLearning Libraries, ensures Shearwater Health coders have access to top-tier training that is fully up-to-date and promotes job-specific learning.





One of my first projects after joining Shearwater Health was to participate in the selection of an online coding instruction company, said Melanie Endicott, Vice President for Coding Education, Shearwater Health. Coding quality is critically important to our US healthcare customers. Libman Education helps us to ensure our staff are able to perform to the exacting standards our customers demand.





Shearwater Health appreciates that ongoing training is crucial to the value proposition they offer clients, said Susan Pepple, President of Libman Education. We share Shearwater Healths commitment to providing their client healthcare organizations with the coding staff they require; coders with the skills needed to ensure coding that is accurate and complete, able to withstand regulatory and payor audits.





For more information about Libman Educations eLearning Libraries, see https://libmaneducation.com/product-category/staff-training/libraries





ABOUT SHEARWATER HEALTH



Shearwater Health, Inc. (formerly known as HCCA Health Connections) is the expert at providing global healthcare solutions for their partners that improve their service deliveries while lowering costs of operations. The company utilizes their unique Global Healthcare Solutions Model to provide onsite clinical solutions in the U.S. while also delivering remote clinical and administrative services at scale, known as clinical process outsourcing (CPO). With a concentrated focus on the healthcare market, Shearwater Health combines their clinical expertise and business acumen to assist their clients in delivering better outcomes and care. shearwaterhealth.com





ABOUT LIBMAN EDUCATION



Libman Education is recognized by individual HIM professionals and their employers as the trusted resource for training on medical record coding. Over 12,000 individuals enroll annually in Libman Educations WebinarPlus self-paced online courses written by leading industry experts. Our focus is on coding from beginner to advanced (ICD-10-CM, ICD-10-PCS, CPT), as well as coding credential prep (both AHIMA and AAPC), and other topics where in-depth specialized knowledge of relevant coding systems and their application is essential (Auditing, CDI, HCCs, IR/CV, LTAC, SNF, Home Health, IRF, and Pediatrics). www.libmaneducation.com

