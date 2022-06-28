Statistics Day, 2022 to be celebrated on 29th June, 2022





In recognition of the notable contributions made by Professor (late) Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis in the fields of statistics and economic planning, Government of India has designated 29th June every year, coinciding with his birth anniversary, as “Statistics Day” in the category of Special Days to be celebrated at the national level. The objective of this Day is to create public awareness, specially in the younger generation for drawing inspiration from Professor (late) Mahalanobis about the role and importance of statistics in socio-economic planning and policy formulation.





This year, the main event of Statistics Day, 2022 is being organized through physical-cum-virtual mode. The Chief Guest of the event is Rao Inderjit Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Ministry of Planning and Hon’ble Minister of State of Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Prof. Bimal Kumar Roy, Chairman, National Statistical Commission (NSC); Dr. G. P. Samanta, Chief Statistician of India & Secretary, MoSPI; Prof. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Director, Indian Statistical Institute; are also scheduled to address the participants on the occasion. Moreover, senior officers of Central Ministries/Departments and other stakeholders will also participate in the event through hybrid (i.e. both physical and virtual) mode.





Every year, Statistics Day is celebrated with a theme of contemporary national importance. The theme of Statistics Day, 2022 is ‘Data for Sustainable Development’.





On this occasion, MoSPI also recognizes the outstanding contribution through high quality research in the field of applied and theoretical statistics benefiting the official statistical system through awards instituted for this purpose. This year, the winners of Prof. P.C. Mahalanobis National Award in Official Statistics, 2022 and Prof. P.V. Sukhatme National Award for life time contribution in the field of statistics, 2022 will be announced during the event. The winners of ‘On the Spot Essay Writing Competition, 2022’ for Post Graduate Students on the theme of Statistics day will also be felicitated.





During the technical session of the event, officers of the Ministry will make a brief presentation on the theme, followed by addresses by experts from international agencies.









