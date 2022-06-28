Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for LaVida Massage Center in Rome, GA



Along with the celebration, they are running a special for memberships at $59.95/mo when you sign up the week June 27-July 1st. They will also have a raffle for a $100 gift card, products and more!





Owners Charlene and Alan Holder were looking to own a LaVida Massage for years. “I’m excited to bring Rome, a city that has always held a special place in my heart, a center for therapeutic massage and stress relief. I’m thankful for the great relationships we’ve already established here and proud to provide a beautiful, relaxing, and clean facility that Romans can benefit from.” says Charlene Holder, owner. We cant wait to start bringing relaxation and wellness to the Rome community!





LaVida Massage of Rome has nine massage rooms, including one dedicated to couples massage. Their massage services include Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, prenatal massage, and more. First time guests get a discounted rate of $69.95 for a 60-Minute Custom Massage Session. LaVida Massage offers an exclusive Benefits Program as well that lets the member benefit from a 60-Minute Custom Massage Session every month along with other discounts and perks.





LaVida Massage of Rome is open 7 days a week. To book your session now, call 706-530-5848 or book online at LaVidaMassageRomeGA.com.

