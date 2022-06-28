Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for LaVida Massage Center in Rome, GA

Along with the celebration, they are running a special for memberships at $59.95/mo when you sign up the week June 27-July 1st. They will also have a raffle for a $100 gift card, products and more!
Owners Charlene and Alan Holder were looking to own a LaVida Massage for years. “I’m excited to bring Rome, a city that has always held a special place in my heart, a center for therapeutic massage and stress relief. I’m thankful for the great relationships we’ve already established here and proud to provide a beautiful, relaxing, and clean facility that Romans can benefit from.” says Charlene Holder, owner. We cant wait to start bringing relaxation and wellness to the Rome community!
LaVida Massage of Rome has nine massage rooms, including one dedicated to couples massage. Their massage services include Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, prenatal massage, and more. First time guests get a discounted rate of $69.95 for a 60-Minute Custom Massage Session. LaVida Massage offers an exclusive Benefits Program as well that lets the member benefit from a 60-Minute Custom Massage Session every month along with other discounts and perks.
LaVida Massage of Rome is open 7 days a week. To book your session now, call 706-530-5848 or book online at LaVidaMassageRomeGA.com.
