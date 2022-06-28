Shri Narayan Rane says Government is committed to achieve the goals of holistic development and self-reliance of MSMEs





Union Minister for MSME Shri Narayan Rane has said under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi MSME Ministry is committed to achieve the goals of holistic development and self-reliance of MSMEs. In his message on the occasion of International MSME Day he said while recovering from the adverse conditions arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent Ukraine war, the MSME sector not only digitized its business operations but also cut downed their input cost and started a new tradition by domestically producing essential products curtailing import and also started export of those products with the support of various schemes of the Government. He said during this time, MSMEs focused their online services to reach the wider market, consequently they have been able to overcome the adversity.





Shri Rane said MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy and global sustainable developments. MSMEs are contributing in providing livelihood opportunities to local communities. To achieve these goals and encourage innovation, “International MSME Day” is celebrated every year on 27 June under the auspices of the United Nations.





The Minister said this year MSME Day is being celebrated under the theme “Resilience and Rebuilding: MSMEs for Sustainable Development”. World MSME Day serves to remind the Governments to maintain a business environment in which small rural, cottage and traditional industries also get the opportunity to flourish, he added.





Shri Rane conveyed Hearty Congratulations and Best Wishes to all the MSMEs who have become an integral part of every citizen’s life.





