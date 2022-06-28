Datatel Launches Community Social Impact Mission to Make a Difference in the lives of children and youth on the street

Datatel Inc., a leader in IVR Payments and Payment Technology for over 20 years today announced its Community Social Impact Mission.

For more than two decades Datatel’s vision has been to focus on delivering innovative payment software and secure IVR communication solutions as a service that helps our clients become more agile, profitable, secure, and successful. We also bring this same level of focus and commitment when it comes to contributing to the community where we live and work.

We believe that a society that shortchanges its youngest and most vulnerable members is one that forfeits its own future. With that in mind, Datatel is involved with our community, working as a team to provide those who are in need with the support that will help them overcome their challenges, resulting in a brighter future for all of us and for generations to come. Datatel is partnering with Covenant House, whose mission calls to “serve children and youth on the street and to protect and safeguard all children and youth…with absolute respect and unconditional love” This is our way of both giving back to the community today as well as helping to secure a better tomorrow.

Covenant House is the largest agency in Canada serving youth who are homeless, trafficked or at risk.

As a leader in the sector, Covenant House advocates so that all youth can have lives free from homelessness and trafficking.

Every day, youth across Canada struggle with homelessness and sex trafficking.

20 per cent of Canada’s homeless population consists of young people between the ages of 13 to 24

At least 6,000 young people experience homelessness every night.

As many as 40,000 young people in Canada experience homelessness every year

Over 50 per cent of homeless youth indicated that abuse at home contributed to their homelessness

17 years old is the average age for victims of sex trafficking

55 per cent of victims are recruited into sex trafficking by someone they know

“When our team brought up the idea of getting involved with the community Covenant House was chosen because of its impact on the lives of children and youths.

As parents and members of the community, our team felt this is where we could collectively make the most impact. And we as a company want to support our staff in making a contribution to the community and what they are most passionate about” said Barnard Crespi, Datatel’s Co-CEO. “We are not only making a financial contribution, but we are supporting our staff to work towards what they are so passionate about”

About Datatel Inc

We launched Datatel twenty-seven years ago, with the vision of creating innovative, and secure payment solutions to help our clients become more agile, profitable, secure, and successful.

Datatel’s IVR Payments, Payment Technology, and transaction automation solutions are employed globally by thousands of businesses, healthcare providers, academic institutions, government, software companies, and service providers.

Our success comes from investing in our people, our customers, our partners, and technology. With a focus on innovation, we have arrived at a service delivery model that guarantees our customers’ satisfaction.