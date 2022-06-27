The Law Firm of Charles Vega P.A. Earns BBB A+ Accreditation

According to BBB reports by Princeton Research, seven in ten consumers say they are more likely to buy from a company designated as a BBB Accredited Business. BBB is a resource for the public, providing objective unbiased information about businesses.

“We are pleased to be BBB Accredited because we value trust with our clients,” said Charles Vega. “Our BBB Accreditation gives our clients confidence in our commitment to maintaining high ethical standards of conduct.”

BBB Accredited Businesses must adhere to BBB’s “Standards of Trust,” a comprehensive set of policies, procedures and best practices representing trust worthiness in the marketplace. The standards calls for building trust, embodying integrity, advertising honestly and telling the truth, being transparent, honoring promises, being responsive, safeguarding privacy and attorney client confidentiality.

The Law Firm of Charles Vega P.A.

A Law Firm serving the Central, North and South Florida area. Personal Injury, Automobile Accidents, Slip and Fall, Probate, Businesses, Family, Estate Planning, Real Estate, Civil Litigation, Family and Private Investigative Services. Charles D. Vega is a Florida licensed attorney and owner of the Law Firm of Charles Vega P.A. Mr. Vega is a trained Arbitrator, and a Florida Supreme Court Certified Civil/Circuit and Appellate Mediator. The law firm’s motto is “treat people like you would want to be treated”. We are friendly and knowledgeable. Most of our clients are a referral from somewhere, previous clients, other law firms, community, etc.

Free Consultation up to 30 minutes with a licensed attorney, reasonable rates, professional, reliable, and committed. All calls returned promptly, available weekends and nights by appointment at your home or office.

