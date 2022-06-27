Michael Neely Introduces the Michael Troy Collection

Celestial Caring Enterprise, LLC introduces the Michael Troy Collection by Michael Neely. The collection includes the Michael Troy Clothing Line, 757 L.A.W. (Life-Altering Water), passion fruit flavored drinks, and more. The Michael Troy Collection established in 2021 is the brainchild of Michael Neely and his team.

With the help of some of the top diverse and talented designers of ready-to-wear outfits, the company produces a wide range of clothing, accessories, and more under the signature Michael Troy Collection for children, women, and men. While dedicated to a vision of style and affordability, as it is indulgent as iconic as it is modern, the brand was created with the consumers in mind.

Michael Neely was raised in New London, Connecticut, and resides in Atlanta, Georgia. He grew up with his mother & 4 brothers. Growing up, they struggled although no one knew. His mother was a hard-working, loving & caring woman that instilled life nuggets into her children, such as how to live a positive lifestyle as they are going through trials and tribulations. His mother taught him that falling and getting up is a part of life. It has lessons to be learned to better oneself. Mr. Neely is a CEO, Music Executive, Motivational Speaker, and TV Producer with over 35+ years of experience. Al Haymon, James Smart, Kenny Diamond, Rick Robinson, & Wise McGriff inspired Mr. Neely to get into the music industry.

Mr. Neely received the following certifications: The Fundamentals of Digital Marketing (Google Digital Garage), Google Ads Display Certification, Google Ads Video Certification, COVID 19 Compliance Officer (C19CO) Certification (Set Consultant for music videos, commercial television & film productions), and Achievement in Organic Marketing for small businesses. He took the following classes on Introduction to Psychology, Global Diplomacy for the UN, Advance Neurobiology 1, Copyright for Media, and more.

“Positive minds move forward,” said Mr. Neely.

Currently, Mr. Neely is the owner of a TV Network called, Golden Rule Media Associates. He has a few subsidiaries with the Michael Troy Collection; and two magazines, XS10 Magazine, and The Orange Magazine.

Golden Rule Media Associates is a multi-media entertainment corporation with a radio station and 4 SVOD television network channels located on Roku, which is streamed worldwide, and Amazon Fire TV.

XS10 Magazine is a hybrid, sexy, urban lifestyle, and consumer magazine. They present a unique blend of entertainment news from around the globe focusing on the Music, Film, and Fashion industries.

The Orange Magazine is a digital magazine that introduces influencers, “The Fruit of The Industry” in music. Their focus is to share the stories of many of today’s up-and-coming movers and shakers from around the world.

