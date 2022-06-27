One Health Pilot to be launched in Bengaluru tomorrow





Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal husbandry and Dairying, Government of India has taken an initiative to bring stakeholders from animal, human and environment health on a common platform to address the challenges through One-Health approach. DAHD in collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as implementation partner is implementing the One-Health Framework undertaking project in the states of Karnataka and Uttarakhand.





Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) will launch One Health Pilot in Karnataka at Bengaluru tomorrow. This Pilot project in Karnataka would be launched by Shri Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in presence of other key dignitaries and stakeholders from Centre and state level across livestock, human, wildlife, and environment sectors.





DAHD would develop a national One Health roadmap based on the learnings of this initiative which in turn would help to prevent the future zoonotic disease outbreaks, equipped with better response mechanism and management while incorporating global best practices. Capacity building plan for Karnataka and One Health brochure (Kannada) will be unveiled during the event.





