Nicholas Yeo, Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, and Debbie Ooi, Actuarial Analyst Present About Developing Actuarial Applications Using R Shiny

Nicholas Yeo, Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, and Debbie Ooi, Actuarial Analyst presented at the SOA Asia-Pacific Annual Symposium that was held virtually. They described the processes and challenges of developing industry-grade, automated R Shiny applications for various actuarial work from scratch.

The theme of this year’s symposium is “New Frontier of Insurance and Actuaries.” The symposium provides a learning and networking platform for members and non-members in the Asia-Pacific region to share their experiences in the actuarial profession, the finance and insurance industries, as well as other fields related to actuaries.

In the presentation, Nicholas and Debbie shared their actual experience in designing, building, and executing IFRS 17, reinsurance, and risk management applications in R Shiny. They also discussed various topics, including UI design, application performance, data wrangling, and integration of manual adjustments. A detailed explanation was presented regarding the breakdown of R code during the “Building R Shiny App,” “Furnishing R Shiny App,” and “R Shiny App Performance.”

